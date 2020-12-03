BB14: Kamya Punjabi, Shardul Pandit React After Kavita Exits Show

Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Shardul Pandit and Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Twitter to express their opinions after Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik stormed out of the house following her fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Wednesday, 2 December.

While Kamya Punjabi was seen supporting her friend Kavita, Shardul Pandit took Rubina and Abhinav's side.

Taking a dig at Aly Goni, Kamya tweeted, "Never seen a season n contestants like these @AlyGoni got aggressive n voilent nobody stopped him, he cud hav been out of the hou there n then! @Iamkavitak walking out of the house, nobody stopped her! Looks like yahi chahiye sabko ki competition kamm ho #BB14 @ColorsTV #DirtyGame".

Kamya also slammed Abhinav and Rubina for the fight.

However, former contestant Shardul Pandit, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entry along with Kavita, took a dig at the FIR actor in a series of tweets.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also sided with Rubina and Abhinav and tweeted, "Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn’t it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14.”