Despicable: Twitter Reacts to Bigg Boss 14's 'Immunity Stone' Task

Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw the contestants take part in a task, wherein they were asked to reveal their 'deep, dark secrets'. From Eijaz Khan opening up about being molested to Rubina Dilaik talking about she and Abhinav heading for a divorce, each housemate spoke about traumatic experiences. Bigg Boss announced that the winner would be chosen based on the 'revelations'. The contestant would win the immunity stone from Rubina and secure a place in the finals.
This 'immunity stone' task received flak from viewers, who criticised the show for taking advantage of someone's pain.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares tweeted, "Terrible task. I'm sorry. Not at all happening. Very insensitive to make people compare their traumas like this. This can trigger someone further hearing comparison & judgments etc. And internally mess them more. Don't play with people's TRAUMA".
Diandra hailed the contestants for mustering the courage to speak about their traumas and added that the task was 'despicable and awful'.
Agreeing to Diandra another user wrote that tasks like these add to the stigma around mental health.
Calling out the insensitivity of the task, actor Sandiip Sickand tweeted, "Yes, reality shows are based on reality of emotions but then who the hell has the right to judge that between a divorce, suicide attempt, kidnapping &molestation - what is more “impactful” !! Disgusting !! Today I agree, TV can go to the lowest shit just to get ratings !! #BB14".
Here are some more reactions:
