'Bigg Boss 14': Here's How Jaan's Mom Reacts to Him Smoking

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu is quite a favourite with viewers for his sweet and sporting nature. He successfully completed his first task by shaving his hair. The Quint spoke to Jaan's mother Rita Bhattacharya, who told us how shocked she was to see him do that without even thinking twice.

She also reacted to the clip wherein Sidharth Shukla is seen pulling Jaan's leg when the latter asks him whether the activities of the smoking-room are aired. Sidharth says Jaan's father must know that he smokes because he can be seen going to the smoking room on TV. Sidharth also tries to pull a prank on Jaan by saying Kumar Sanu has seen him smoking in the gym.