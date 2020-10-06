I’ll Be Happy If I Find Love in the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ House: Nishant

Nishant SIngh Malkhani, who became quite popular with the TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is now part of Bigg Boss 14. The actor, in an interview, had said he had a notion that only losers take part in Bigg Boss. Speaking to The Quint, Nishant said his mindset changed after he watched Bigg Boss 13 last year.

The actor said the show is the only medium that helps an actor reveal his/her true self to fans, and that is exactly why opted to join the show. "I want my audience to know who Nishant Singh Malkhani really is" he said.

The actor also said that his over-emotional side can be his weakness as well as strength. He also spoke about the one thing he is very particular about. "I get very angry if I see anyone dirtying my bed or my surroundings."

We have seen Bigg Boss contestants finding love in the show. While some parted ways, some are still going strong. Nishant said that he will be more than happy to find his partner inside the house.