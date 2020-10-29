'BB14' Day 21: Rahul & Naina Clash During the World Tour Task

Things began on an exhausting note in the Bigg Boss house on Wednesday, 28 October. Kavita Kaushik was seen throwing her weight around as the captain. When she asked Rubina Dilaik to cut fruits for her, Rubina declined saying Kavita should not take advantage of her position.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli engaged in a little banter. When Eijaz asked Nikki about dyeing his beard, she told him to check with Pavitra Punia as Nikki believes Pavitra has feelings for him. Nikki also told Eijaz that Pavitra has been talking about him with other housemates. While Eijaz admits he is single since the past three years, Pavitra is struggling to give a name to her relationship with Eijaz.

The task for the day included the second round of the Bigg Boss World Tour. Rahul Vaidya once again snatched Eijaz’s bag and kept it out of the Red Zone. He then turned his attention to Abhinav’s bag. Naina, the sanchalak of the task, disagreed with Rahul’s decision to keep the bag outside the Red Zone. Rahul and Naina clashed over this.

Soon after, Pavitra and Rahul conspired to take Abhinav’s bag by coercion and succeed in doing it. Rubina was furious seeing her husband fail at the assignment and flared at Pavitra and Rahul. Pavitra also out at Rubina.

Who will win the World Tour task? Will Pavitra and Eijaz be able to keep aside their egos and have a healthy relationship?

