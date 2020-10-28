'BB14 Day 20: New Task Takes Housemates on a Bumpy Ride

The nomination task on Tuesday (27 October), proved to be an eye-opener for the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Each of them had the opportunity to present his/her opinions about fellow housemates. A number of allegations were made against Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu by the other contestants. At the end of the task, Rahul, Nikki and Jaan joined Pavitra in the red zone. Nikki viewed this as a good chance to exploit Jaan's jealousy. On the other hand, Rahul didn't leave any opportunity to make Jaan feel insecure.

Bigg Boss gave a new challenge to the housemates, wherein they could win the captaincy. All the contestants had to do was take care of their travel bags while sitting on a bicycle and ensure that the bags stayed with them till the end of the task.

A still from Bigg Boss 14.

The task took an ugly turn when those who weren't on the bicycles started snatching the travel bags.

Soon enough, friendships were put to test as the nominated contestants came out of the red zone and tried to snatch the bags of the other housemates. Rahul targeted Jasmin, and while trying to save her bag she fell off the cycle. Jasmin didn't take it well and got really angry. She cried and screamed as to how people have a perspective that women are considered weak.

Who's going to win this task? Between Jaan and Rahul, who will Nikki pick?

