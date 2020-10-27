‘BB14’ Day 19: Kavita Kaushik, the New Captain, Takes Charge

A fresh spark has been introduced to Bigg Boss 14 by the latest wild card contestants. New twists and turns are now waiting for the members of the Bigg Boss House. Kavita Kaushik has been chosen as the house's new captain, and on Monday's episode Eijaz Khan advises her to be stern from the beginning so that the co-contestants do not take her lightly.

A still from Bigg Boss 14.

The first day of the captaincy saw Kavita speak to the housemates about the rules of the house and how the ones who flout them will be punished. Shardul Pandit became the first contestant to come under her radar, as he followed Pavitra Punia's orders and not those decided upon by the housemates. This irked Kavita and she cautioned Shardul not to breach any rules. Kavita also pulled up Pavitra, giving rise to a heated argument. Pavitra reminded her that even though she is the captain but she has just entered the house and cannot boss around.

On the other hand, Shardul was seen flirting with Pavitra. He also played Cupid for Jaan and Nikki and Naina-Rahul. He tried to play a perfect love guru in the Bigg Boss house.

A still from Bigg Boss 14.

A nomination task was also announced on Monday. Each contestant had to nominate those they believe deserve to be out of the house. This resulted in a lot of disagreements. Rahul nominated Jaan, which led to an epic clash. Later, Rahul questioned Jaan’s talent. Rahul also nominated Rubina, stating she is a negative person. Nikki was nominated by Rubina and Nishant, and she in turn nominated Nishant. Being the captain, Kavita got a chance to save one person.