'BB14': Shardul's Remark About Naina Leaves Shefali Jariwala Angry

Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik were the three new wild card entries on Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. However, Shardul Pandit's remark on the very first day drew a lot of criticism, especially from Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala.

While introducing himself, Shardul was asked if he knew Naina and Kavita. To which he replied he is a fan of Kavita and had worked with Naina before. Shardul added, "“Woh (Naina) meri godi mein bhi aake baithi thii (she sat on my lap)"