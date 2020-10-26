'BB14': Shardul's Remark About Naina Leaves Shefali Jariwala Angry

Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik were the three new wild card entries on Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. However, Shardul Pandit's remark on the very first day drew a lot of criticism, especially from Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala.
While introducing himself, Shardul was asked if he knew Naina and Kavita. To which he replied he is a fan of Kavita and had worked with Naina before. Shardul added, "“Woh (Naina) meri godi mein bhi aake baithi thii (she sat on my lap)"
Taking to Twitter Shefali Jariwala wrote, "#ShardulPandit ‘ Godi mein ake baithi’ ... ***, vulgar, cheap , derogatory...u made a Horrible first impression... #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020".
The comment was shown in one of the promos of the show. After the remark about Naina, Shardul added, ‘ji main hosting kar raha tha uppar commentary box mein, aap ko upar bulaya tha (I was in the commentary box and you were called there),” Naina immediately checked him by saying: “Usse godi nahin kehte hain, usse kehte hain saath mein hosting karna (That is not called sitting on someone’s lap, its called hosting a programme together).”
