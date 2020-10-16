'BB14' Day 12: Here's Why Nikki Irked Both Seniors & Housemates

Things are moving at a breakneck speed in Bigg Boss 14. Be it the highly-competitive tasks, heated clashes between contestants or even fun, romantic banters the house is seeing it all. Thursday, 15 October, began with an argument wherein Nikki Tamboli refused to help Rubina Dilaik chop vegetables for their meal. Rubina, who has been assigned cooking duties, was vexed by this and pointed out that Nikki can’t refuse without any justification. To this, Nikki said she is the confirmed housemate and bragged about her special privileges. Abhinav Shukla and Hina Khan came in support of Rubina and called out Nikki for her behaviour. Soon after, Rubina refused to cook food.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss gave the contestants a highly competitive task where they had to collect balls coming down from pipes in baskets allotted to them. The contestant with the maximum number of balls in his/her basket would win the task. While the contestants had to fill the baskets, they also had to ensure that their competitors don’t empty them. The winner of the task would be able to reclaim their personal belongings from Bigg Boss. The contestants who were pitted against each other were - Eijaz Khan vs Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia vs Rubina Dilaik and Shehzad Deol vs Nishant Singh Malkhani.

Eijaz and Rahul clashed with each other, both while collecting the balls and then trying to sabotage the other's baskets. Rubina and Pavitra, too, entered into a fierce competition. However, the biggest competition was between Shehzad and Nishant. Both became quite aggressive in a bid to win the task. Interestingly, both also found innovative ways to save their baskets. While Shehzad put a dumbbell in his basket and sank it in the pool to save it, Nishant decided to climb a tree to protect his basket.

The entertainment kept amping up as Jaan Kumar Sanu was quizzed by Nikki Tamboli as to whether he likes her as a friend or is there something more in his heart. Not one to shy away, Jaan says out loud that he loves Nikki. He even croons a song from Baazigar for her. Nikki pulled his leg by calling him Bhai-Jaan instead of Jaan. The duo got into a fun argument.

With so many exciting incidents unfolding, the fun and entertainment in Bigg Boss is building up with each episode.