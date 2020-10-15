'BB14' Day 11: Contestants Speak About Their Personal Lives 

While we love watching the contestants participate in explosive tasks at the Bigg Boss house, another aspect we love is watching the housemates grow closer as they open up about their lives..
In the latest episode, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Pavitra Punia spoke about some details of their love life outside Bigg Boss House while they were lounging and were having fun in the living room.
Punjabi heartthrob Shehzad Deol revealed his complex history with romance to Pavitra Punia. He said, “Mere vaise bhi kabhi nahi rahi. Ek baar mein ghuss jaata hoon toh mein all in hoon. Total vaala. Mujhe doh baar hua, un dono ko mujhse nahi hua, paata nahi. Ek ko hua tha, 5 maheene ke liye, starting starting mein, tab mujhe realize nahi hua ke mujhe hai, Bada complicated tha (Whenever I am in a relationship I give 100 per cent to it. I have been in love twice but the feelings weren't reciprocated)”.
To make matters more entertaining, Rubina Dilaik poked fun at her husband Abhinav about his dating history, to which he innocently replied saying “Mujhe toh ek hi baar hua. Woh toh ladkiyan bolti hain aisa, meine ho sakta hai uska fridge theek kar diya ho, gaadi theeke kar di ho, raaste mein gaadi kharab ho gayi, mere pass screwdrivers rehte hain”.
After the challenge of the week Jasmin Bhasin reminisced about her childhood. In an intimate conversation with Eijaz Khan she reflected back on her childhood saying, “Bachpan mein main aise thi, ladaku, aggressive. Aaj woh side meri bohot saal baad mere surface hui. Bachpan mein bohot ladku, zidi, zidi aisi ki, chahiye toh chahiye.
Published: 15 Oct 2020,06:17 PM IST