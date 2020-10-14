'Bigg Boss 14' Day 10: What’s Brewing Between Eijaz and Pavitra?

| Photo courtesy : (Colors) TV

The eviction of Sara Gurpal is a blow for all those who are now conscious that they have to pull their socks up and play the game wholeheartedly. Tuesday (13 October) begins with the declaration of an immunity challenge by Bigg Boss called ‘Farmland’. It split the contestants into two teams. Team A consists of Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, and Rahul Vaidya, while Team B has Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Shehzad Deol. The contestants have to stand out against each other in this two-day challenge as neighbouring farmers. The seniors play the roles of shopkeepers of agricultural goods, and teams are expected to persuade the seniors to supply them raw materials from their own farms.

The team that manages to capture the maximum area of the garden and convert it into a farm wins the game. The 'Sanchalak' of the game is Nikki Tamboli.

Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla are seen giving the contestants funny tasks. While Eijaz and Abhinav are made to wear clothes of the women housemates and perform belly dance, Jasmin Bhasin does 50 squats and Rahul Vaidya is made to swim in the pool. It’s all fun and games as the contestants posing as farmers try to be their entertaining best to get the farm equipment. However, this being the Bigg Boss house, things don’t stay quiet for too long.

The contestants must also guard their important farm equipment from the opponents alongside farming. Hell breaks loose as the players start targeting the farms to try and win the game. Both teams are trying to destroy the other's farm in exchange for immunity, in the process getting into a fight. Jasmin and Eijaz engage in a heated tussle.

Both Eijaz and Jasmin play the game very well and Jasmin taunts Eijaz saying, ‘Tu Khan hai toh mai Bhasin hoon!’ . Jasmin and Abhinav also accuse Nikki Tamboli of being biased towards their competing team.

Nikki, as a confirmed contestant, is loving the benefits of spa. Jaan Kumar Sanu acts as her personal masseuse. The two share some funny and endearing moments as Nikki enjoys her spa privileges.

Subsequently, Rubina and Pavitra speak about Pavitra's bonding with Eijaz. Pavitra and Eijaz had previously spent some time together, and a whiff of romance seems to exist between them. However, Pavitra tells Rubina that while she likes Eijaz and notices the loneliness in him, he is being aloof. She also says that she cannot be in a one-sided relationship and that she cannot see Eijaz reciprocate her feelings.

Will Parvita be able to evoke the same emotions in Eijaz?