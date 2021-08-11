New Promo Confirms the Date From Which 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' Will Air

Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @KBCsony)
A new promo of the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been released by Sony TV. The promo confirms that the show will premiere on Monday, 23 August. Kaun Banega Crorepati will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.
Big B has been working on-set for 12-14 hours to complete shooting the episodes. As per reports, a number of changes were implemented during the shoot of the show owing to the COVID pandemic.
Amitabh recently posted a behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram and wrote, “ … back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that’s 21 years .. a lifetime .. !! ..
.. and gratitude to all that came along .... this look ..@priyapatilstudio “
Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the quiz show since 2000, and has been a constant part of it, except for one instance when Shah Rukh Khan replaced him as a host for the third season in 2006.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined