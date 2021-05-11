KBC 13 Registration: How to Register for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Sony TV on Monday, 10 May, commenced the registration process of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13. KBC is one of the most popular television game shows in India, and is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
People who want to register for KBC Season 13 can do it via SMS or the SonyLiv app. The host will ask a question every night, and to register, interested candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through the SonyLIV app.
The process is completed when a message flashes on the screen saying ‘Thank you for completing your KBC registration’.
SMS format: KBC, Option A, B, C or D, Age, Gender
If your answer is option A, and you are 23 years and 8 months old, and are a female; you will need to SMS: KBC A 23 F.
Shortlisted candidates will have to give an online audition. It will be followed by a video submission exclusively through SonyLIV App. If shortlisted further, the candidate will be invited by KBC team for a personal interview.
