8 of the Biggest Fights That Took Place In ‘Bigg Boss’

A look back at the pettiest things 'Bigg Boss' participants fought over.

Over the years, we have witnessed a range of conflicts and controversies in the Bigg Boss house. Wouldn’t it be nice to time travel and take a look back at some of the biggest fights that went viral and caught the attention of even those who don't necessarily watch the show.

1. Pooja Misra vs Shonali Nagrani and Siddharth Bhardwaj

Unless you’re completely disconnected from the world of pop-culture, you’ll know the lines to the hit, viral "Pooja, what is this behavior?" video from Bigg Boss season 5 by heart. In the video, Pooja Misra is kicking and smashing stuff and is threating to hit Shonali. During lockdown, several people have joked about how they can finally identify with Pooja! We’re definitely never forgetting this one.

Pooja Misra didn't get along well with most of her housemates. But another case that stood out was when she banged a door in the face of MTV VJ, Siddharth Bhardwaj. He also attempted to scale the walls of the house after the incident.

2. Kamaal Rashid Khan vs Rohit Verma

During Bigg Boss season 3, Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, battled nasty with Rohit Verma. KRK lost his patience and hurled a flask at Rohit which led to KRK's eviction from the house immediately. He also lost his patience and made some derogatory remarks at the comedian Raju Srivastav.

3. Imam Siddique VS Urvashi Dholakia

With his varying apparel and get-ups, Imam from season 6 was one of the most controversial wild cards entries in the Bigg Boss history of all time! He argued with actor Urvashi Dholakia, making remarks about her personal life. He also doubted her abilities as a parent, putting the actor to tears. He also had another traditional battle that led him to a new subject - a really ridiculous fight over the washroom with actor Vrajesh Hirjee.

4. Rakhi Sawant vs Kashmira Shah

The very first season of Bigg Boss, which had Rakhi Sawant along with Kashmira Shah, still remains iconic for us all! Remember the time when Kashmira turned everyone in the house against Rakhi? They both were sworn rivals. Rakhi also got into a battle with actor Amit Sadh over her mug!

5. Dolly Bindra vs Everyone

Dolly Bindra clashed with almost everyone in season 4 of Bigg Boss. She had a huge showdown (over eggs, btw!) with Bhojpuri celebrity Manoj Tiwari in a fiery dispute. She even fought with Shweta Tiwari violently and left her with bruises. Samir Soni took a stand to have Dolly booted from the Biss Boss house. Well, another rival at display! To this date, Dolly is still remembered for all this and more!

6. Mahek Chahal vs Akashdeep Saigal

Mahek Chahal had an argument in Bigg Boss season 5 with Sky aka Akashdeep from the Indian television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Sky attacked Mahek's personal life and moved her to tears by bringing up her past experiences. It was quite ugly to watch.

7. Payal Rohatgi vs Sambhavna Seth

During season 2 of the show, these women waged a horrific war over everyone's favourite topic - Nominations! The very frank Sambhavna Seth was reluctant to accept the charges of Payal Rohatgi and defend herself. Meanwhile, Payal's then boyfriend, Rahul Mahajan, who happened to be near Sambhavna, was trapped between the two. Must have been quite a dilemma, that one.

8. Kushal Tandon vs VJ Andy

During Bigg Boss season 7, 'lover boy' Kushal Tandon clashed violently with his fellow, VJ Andy. Andy always irritated his housemates, it was one of the activities he enjoyed indulging in. This one time, Andy went way too personal and made offensive statements about Gauahar Khan, who was Kaushal's close friend at the time (if you know what I mean). Kushal lost his temper and punched Andy. Later he was removed from the house because of his violent behavior, and Gauahar accompanied and left the house with him.