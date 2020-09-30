Here Are The Most Popular 'Bigg Boss' Jodis of All Time

The fourteenth season of the hugely popular show Bigg Boss is set to begin from 3 October. While the viewers are eagerly waiting to know who the participants are this year, let us take a look at the most talked-about pairs from the previous seasons:

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel: Season 8

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel's romantic link-up was something to look out for in the eighth season. While many characterised their relationship as just an avenue to obtain votes, this former-Bigg Boss couple proved everyone wrong when they were often spotted together at social gatherings, holidays and events after the show came to an end. Upen even went ahead and proposed Karishma on national television in the reality show Nach Baliye. The duo also judged MTV’s Love School. But life had other plans for them and the couple soon parted ways. Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares : Season 8

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares.

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares certainly appeared to have had a nice time in the Bigg Boss house. Gautam and Diana chatted a lot through the show and bonded with each other quite well. They had a lot of affection for each other through the show. However, in an interview after winning the Bigg Boss trophy, Gautam shared that his link-up with Diana was one of the greatest mistakes.

Tanishaa and Armaan Kohli : Season 7

Tanishaa and Armaan Kohli.

These two 'lovebirds' would spend a lot of time cuddling with each other. Tanishaa and Armaan were an immense support for each other throughout the season. However, they separated some time after Bigg Boss got over. Many people went on to believe that Tanishaa would go on to marry Armaan, but things did not go as planned and the pair went on social media to share the details of their separation. Gauahar Khan and Kaushal Tandon: Season 7

Gauahar Khan and Kaushal Tandon.

Gaushal, as fans would call them, were totally in love with each other. From standing up for each other to 'almost' ready to sacrifice things for one another, Gauahar and Kaushal made for a perfect jodi. Their relationship was going strong and after the show the duo had posted pictures of them holidaying together and had even appeared in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha. But things went downhill and they parted ways on a sour note. Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Saigal: Season 5

Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep