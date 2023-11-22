Squid Game Season 2 Released Today: Where To Watch 'The Challenge ' in India?

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date on 22 November 2023: Where To Watch in India?
(Photo: engadget.com)
Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge has been released today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 on Netflix. The Season 1 of this South Korean thriller-based show was an immense hit and broke several records. As per reports, the Squid Game Season 2 will arrive in 10 weekly episodes, and this time 456 contestants will be competing for a prize money of $4.56 million.
Although, speculations suggest that many interesting actors of Squid Game will be missing in the season 2, fans must be happy to hear that the main lead actor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Player 456 will return in the upcoming season. Besides, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Gong Yoo, and Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha-joon) are also part of Squid Game Season 2 'The Challenge'.
Let us check out the Squid Game Season 2 release date, time, trailer, cast, episodes, story, live streaming, and telecast details below.
Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge has been released today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023.
A total of 10 episodes of Squid Game Season 2 will be released. Currently, five episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are available on Netflix India. According to reports, another 4 episodes will be released on 29 November, and final episode will be out on 6 December. Following episodes of Squid Game Season 2 have been dropped on Netflix.
Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light
Episode 2: The Man With The Umbrella
Episode 3: War
Episode 4: Nowhere To Hide
Episode 5: Trick or Treat
There will be some changes in the Squid Game Season 2 cast. While some new characters like Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an will debut the show, the main characters like Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), and the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) will return in the Squid Game Universe. All episodes of Season 2 will be directed by Emmy Winner of Season1 Director Hwang Dong-hyuk.
The Squid Game Season 2 will be live streamed on Netflix in India. However, only subscribed users can enjoy this thriller-based high voltage show. The monthly subscription of Netflix India varies from Rs 149 to Rs 649.
The trailer of Squid Game Season 2 was dropped by Netflix on its official YouTube channel, and it looks quite impressive.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)