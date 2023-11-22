Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Squid Game Season 2 Released Today: Where To Watch 'The Challenge ' in India?

Squid Game Season 2 Released Today: Where To Watch 'The Challenge ' in India?

Squid Game Season 2 titled as "The Challenge' released on Netflix India today. Check details here.
Saima Andrabi
Entertainment
Updated:

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date on 22 November 2023: Where To Watch in India?

|

(Photo: engadget.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Squid Game Season 2 Release Date on 22 November 2023: Where To Watch in India?</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge has been released today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 on Netflix. The Season 1 of this South Korean thriller-based show was an immense hit and broke several records. As per reports, the Squid Game Season 2 will arrive in 10 weekly episodes, and this time 456 contestants will be competing for a prize money of $4.56 million.

Although, speculations suggest that many interesting actors of Squid Game will be missing in the season 2, fans must be happy to hear that the main lead actor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Player 456 will return in the upcoming season. Besides, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Gong Yoo, and Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha-joon) are also part of Squid Game Season 2 'The Challenge'.

Let us check out the Squid Game Season 2 release date, time, trailer, cast, episodes, story, live streaming, and telecast details below.

Also ReadIFFK 2023: Registration Opens Today for International Film Festival of Kerala

Squid Game Season 2: Release Date and Time

Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge has been released today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023.

Squid Game Season 2 Episodes

A total of 10 episodes of Squid Game Season 2 will be released. Currently, five episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are available on Netflix India. According to reports, another 4 episodes will be released on 29 November, and final episode will be out on 6 December. Following episodes of Squid Game Season 2 have been dropped on Netflix.

  • Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light

  • Episode 2: The Man With The Umbrella

  • Episode 3: War

  • Episode 4: Nowhere To Hide

  • Episode 5: Trick or Treat

Also ReadInternational Emmy Awards 2023 List of Winners: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Squid Game Season 2 Cast

There will be some changes in the Squid Game Season 2 cast. While some new characters like Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an will debut the show, the main characters like Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), and the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) will return in the Squid Game Universe. All episodes of Season 2 will be directed by Emmy Winner of Season1 Director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Also ReadTiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan Film Collects ₹6 Crore

Squid Game Season 2: When, Where and How To Watch Live Streaming in India

The Squid Game Season 2 will be live streamed on Netflix in India. However, only subscribed users can enjoy this thriller-based high voltage show. The monthly subscription of Netflix India varies from Rs 149 to Rs 649.

Squid Game Season 2 Trailer

The trailer of Squid Game Season 2 was dropped by Netflix on its official YouTube channel, and it looks quite impressive.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 22 Nov 2023,01:38 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT