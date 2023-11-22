Squid Game Season 2 Released Today: Where To Watch 'The Challenge ' in India?

Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge has been released today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 on Netflix. The Season 1 of this South Korean thriller-based show was an immense hit and broke several records. As per reports, the Squid Game Season 2 will arrive in 10 weekly episodes, and this time 456 contestants will be competing for a prize money of $4.56 million.

Although, speculations suggest that many interesting actors of Squid Game will be missing in the season 2, fans must be happy to hear that the main lead actor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Player 456 will return in the upcoming season. Besides, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Gong Yoo, and Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha-joon) are also part of Squid Game Season 2 'The Challenge'.

Let us check out the Squid Game Season 2 release date, time, trailer, cast, episodes, story, live streaming, and telecast details below.