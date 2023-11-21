International Emmy Awards 2023 List of Winners: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy

Here's a list of winners at the Emmys.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The International Emmy Awards 2023 were held in New York with 56 nominees across 20 countries. Netflix bagged awards for the best comedy category for its UK series Derry Girls and Vir Das: Landing, a stand-up special from one of India’s top comedians, Vir Das.
However, the other two nominees from India, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh, failed to bag awards. Shefali lost to actor Karla Souza for her performance in the Mexican series La Caida. While Martin Freeman bagged the award for his performance in The Responder instead of Jim.
Read on for the full list of Emmy Awards 2023 winners:
Best Actress: Karla Souza in La Caida (Dive)
Best Actor: Martin Freeman in The Responder
Best Comedy: Vir Das for Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls season 3
Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: La Caida [Dive]
Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil
Best Short-Form Series: Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]
Best Factual And Entertainment For Kids: Built To Survive
Best Documentary: Mariupol: The People's Story
Best Sports Documentary: Harley and Katya
Best Arts Programming: Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On
Best Telenovela: Yargi [Family Secrets]
Best Animation for Kids: The Smeds and The Smoos
