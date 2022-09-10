‘Captain’ to ‘Brahmastra’: Films Releasing This Week, in South Indian Languages

Posters of Captain and Brahmastra
Here’s a look at some films and shows that you could catch this weekend across south Indian languages.
Still from Captain
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Simran. This Predator-style sci-fi thriller releases on 8 September.
A still Kanam from Oke Oka Jeevitham (Telugu)
With the story centered around time travel and mother sentiment, the film is directed by Shree Karthick and features Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, and Nassar in prominent roles. The film releases in Tamil and Telugu on 9 September.
A still from Sita Ramam
Set across two different timelines, Sita Ramam is the awe inspiring love story between Sita and an Army lieutenant named Ram. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, 9 September onwards. It was earlier released in theaters on 5 August.
Poster of Oru Thekkan Case Kodu
Oru Thekkan Thallu Case follows the feud between the lead pair Biju Menon and Roshan Mathew. The film is directed by Sreejith N and features Padmapriya, Nimisha Sajayan, Akhil Kavalayoor, Aswath lal, Reju Sivadas and Arun pavumpa. The Malayalam film releases in theaters on 8 September.
Tamil poster of Brahmastra
The pan-Indian fantasy film is about Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and his journey of self-discovery. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. Brahmastra is all set to release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada on 9 September.
A still from Ottu (Malayalam) / Rendagam (Tamil)
Unemployment and a stranger's friendship results in an interesting series of events in Kichu’s life. Directed by Fellini T.P, the malayalam film features Kunchacko Boban, Arvind Swamy and Eesha Rebba and releases in theaters on 8 September.
A still from Pappan
Pappan is directed by Joshiy and stars Suresh Gopi, Neeta Pillai and Gokul Suresh. The Malayalam language crime thriller streams on ZEE5 from 7 September.
Pathonpatham Noottandu poster
The Malayalam film releasing on 8 September is centered around Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a 19th century fiery social reformer. The film delves into caste based discrimation. Directed by Vinayan, it stars Siju Wilson, Anoop Menon and others.
Gaalodu poster
The Telugu film is directed by Rajasekar Reddy. It is a romantic drama which stars Sudigali Sudheer and Gehna Sippy in lead roles and releases on 9 September in theaters.
A still from Kotha Kothaga
The film revolves around a poor boy who falls in love with a rich girl. Does class play a role in love? Directed by Hanumaan Vasamsetty, the Telugu film stars Ajay Aman, Virthi Vaghani, Kalyani Natarajan, and Kumar Sai in lead roles. It is all set to release in theaters on 9 September.
A still from Lucky Man
The Kannada film is inspired by Tamil film Ashok Selvan-starrer Oh My Kadavule (2020). Directed by Nagendra Prasad, the film stars late Puneeth Rajkumar and Darling Krishna. It is all set for a theatrical release on 9 September.
A still from Once upon a time in Jamaligudda
Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda revolves around two prisoners who plot to escape the jail. Directed by Kushal Gowda, the film stars Dhananjay and Aditi Prabhudeva. It is all set to release in theatres on 9 September.
Poster of 9 Sullu Kathegalu
The Kannada anthology directed by Manjunath Muniyappa features Sampath Maitreya and Sundar Veena. It is all set for a theatrical release on 9 September.
