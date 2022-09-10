Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Captain’ to ‘Brahmastra’: Films Releasing This Week, in South Indian Languages

‘Captain’ to ‘Brahmastra’: Films Releasing This Week, in South Indian Languages

Check the list to find out what south Indian films and shows you can watch over the weekend.
Soundarya Athimuthu
South Cinema
Published:

Posters of Captain and Brahmastra

|

Photo courtesy: Twitter ; Altered by the Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Posters of <em>Captain </em>and <em>Brahmastra</em></p></div>

Here’s a look at some films and shows that you could catch this weekend across south Indian languages.

1. Captain

Still from Captain

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Simran. This Predator-style sci-fi thriller releases on 8 September.

Also ReadNatchathiram Nagargiradhu Review: Pa Ranjith’s Poignant Film on Love & Politics

2. Kanam (Tamil)/ Oke Oka Jeevitham (Telugu)

A still Kanam from  Oke Oka Jeevitham (Telugu)

With the story centered around time travel and mother sentiment, the film is directed by Shree Karthick and features Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, and Nassar in prominent roles. The film releases in Tamil and Telugu on 9 September.

3. Sita Ramam

A still from Sita Ramam

Set across two different timelines, Sita Ramam is the awe inspiring love story between Sita and an Army lieutenant named Ram. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, 9 September onwards. It was earlier released in theaters on 5 August.

Also ReadReview: ‘Hey Sinamika’ is a Love Story That's Just About Likeable

4. Oru Thekkan Case Kodu

Poster of Oru Thekkan Case Kodu

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case follows the feud between the lead pair Biju Menon and Roshan Mathew. The film is directed by Sreejith N and features Padmapriya, Nimisha Sajayan, Akhil Kavalayoor, Aswath lal, Reju Sivadas and Arun pavumpa. The Malayalam film releases in theaters on 8 September.

5. Brahmastra: Part one-- Shiva

Tamil poster of Brahmastra

The pan-Indian fantasy film is about Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and his journey of self-discovery. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. Brahmastra is all set to release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada on 9 September.

6. Ottu (Malayalam) / Rendagam (Tamil)

A still from Ottu (Malayalam) / Rendagam (Tamil)

Unemployment and a stranger's friendship results in an interesting series of events in Kichu’s life. Directed by Fellini T.P, the malayalam film features Kunchacko Boban, Arvind Swamy and Eesha Rebba and releases in theaters on 8 September.

7. Pappan

A still from Pappan

Pappan is directed by Joshiy and stars Suresh Gopi, Neeta Pillai and Gokul Suresh. The Malayalam language crime thriller streams on ZEE5 from 7 September.

Also Read‘Mahaveeryar’ Review: Abrid Shine and Nivin Pauly Collab Is an Audacious Drama

8. Pathonpatham Noottandu

Pathonpatham Noottandu poster

The Malayalam film releasing on 8 September is centered around Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a 19th century fiery social reformer. The film delves into caste based discrimation. Directed by Vinayan, it stars Siju Wilson, Anoop Menon and others.

9. Gaalodu

Gaalodu poster

The Telugu film is directed by Rajasekar Reddy. It is a romantic drama which stars Sudigali Sudheer and Gehna Sippy in lead roles and releases on 9 September in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

10. Kotha Kothaga

A still from Kotha Kothaga

The film revolves around a poor boy who falls in love with a rich girl. Does class play a role in love? Directed by Hanumaan Vasamsetty, the Telugu film stars Ajay Aman, Virthi Vaghani, Kalyani Natarajan, and Kumar Sai in lead roles. It is all set to release in theaters on 9 September.

11. Lucky Man

A still from Lucky Man

The Kannada film is inspired by Tamil film Ashok Selvan-starrer Oh My Kadavule (2020). Directed by Nagendra Prasad, the film stars late Puneeth Rajkumar and Darling Krishna. It is all set for a theatrical release on 9 September.

Also Read'Puneeth Rajkumar Sang an Important Song in ‘Man Of The Match’': Vasuki Vaibhav

Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda

A still from Once upon a time in Jamaligudda

Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda revolves around two prisoners who plot to escape the jail. Directed by Kushal Gowda, the film stars Dhananjay and Aditi Prabhudeva. It is all set to release in theatres on 9 September.

9 Sullu Kathegalu

Poster of 9 Sullu Kathegalu

The Kannada anthology directed by Manjunath Muniyappa features Sampath Maitreya and Sundar Veena. It is all set for a theatrical release on 9 September.

Also Read'Cobra' Review: Vikram-Starrer Fails to Create an Impact

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT