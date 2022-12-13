‘Har Har Mahadev’ to ‘Ariyippu’: List of South Films to Watch This Weekend
(Photo: Twitter)
A still from Ariyippu
Ariyippu is a drama film featuring Divya Prabha and Kunchacko Boban. It revolves around a couple whose lives turn upside down due to a scandalous video. It is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, whose recent work was Malayankunju, starring Fahadh Faasil. The Malayalam film streams on Netflix from 16 December.
A still from Fall
An accident followed by memory loss has Divya trying to piece her life together. Will her near and dear ones support her quest for truth? Fall, starring Anjali in the lead role, is a crime thriller. The web series started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from 9 December with new episodes dropping every Friday.
Still from Long Drive
A couple who are intimate during a long drive face unexpected trouble from a random stranger. Directed by Sri Raju G, the Kannada film stars Supritha Sathyanarayan and Arjun Yogesh Raj and releases in theatres on 15 December.
Still from Aakrosham
Aakrosham starring Arun Vijay is the Telugu dubbed version of Sinam (Tamil). The cop drama is directed by GNR Kumaravelan and features Palak Lalwani as the female lead. The film hits theatres on 16 December.
Still from Har Har Mahadev
The story revolves around Baji Prabhu Deshpande, a general under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Originally made in Marathi, the movie is available in multiple languages, including Hindi and Tamil. It is directed by Abhijeet Deshpande and is streaming on Zee5 from 9 December.
Still from Ninga
Ninga is a story about a middle-class guy who experiences memory loss and the chain of events that follow. Produced by Basavaraju, the Kannada film stars Ramesh Bhat and Sudha Belawadi.
Still from Modala Miditha
Directed by Hari Chethu, the Kannada film, Modala Miditha is a full on romance film starring Nimish Sagar and Rashmitha Roja. It releases in theatres on 16 December.
Still from Sasanasabha
Sasanasabha is a political drama helmed by Venu Madikanti and the film stars Indrasena, Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, Rajendra Prasad and Sonia Agarwal. The multilingual film hits theatres on 16 December in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.
Still from U Turn 2
The Telugu-Kannada bilingual, U Turn 2 is a horror thriller starring Chandru Obaiah and Kari Subbu. The film is directed by Chandru Obaiah and it hits theatres on 16 December.
Poster of Temper
Starring Aryan Surya, Master Pavan More, Kaashima, & Others, the love drama is directed by Manju Kavi. The Kannada film hits theatres on 16 December.
Still from Shambho Shiva Shankar
Backed by Aghanya pictures, Shambho Shiva Shankar is a Kannada film about a complicated love story. Three men, Shmabho, Shiva and Shankar, who were once jailed as kids, come out and love the same girl. Starring Abhay Punith, Rakshak Naidu, Rohith M Nanjundaswamy and Sonal Monteiro, the film is directed by Shankar Konamanahalli and is gearing up for a theatrical release on 16 December.
