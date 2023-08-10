'Looking Forward to The Movie': Shah Rukh on Dulquer's 'King of Kotha' Trailer

Dulquer plays a local gangster in this period film. The trailer follows Raju aka Dulquer, who aspires to be a gangster or the 'King of Kotha,' just like his father.

Raju, an alcoholic, grows up to rule Kotha and become the "people's hero." Dulquer also has a romantic track with Aishwarya Lekshmi. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is set to release in August.