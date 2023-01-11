Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' Song 'Naatu Naatu' Wins 'Best Original Song'

Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' Song 'Naatu Naatu' Wins 'Best Original Song'

'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead.
A still from the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

The track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster period action film RRR won the award for 'Best Original Song' at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The other songs nominated under the category were Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Carolina by Taylor Swift for Where The Crawdads Sing, the Top Gun song 'Hold My Hand' by Lady Gaga, and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther.

RRR, now the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe, has also been nominated under the 'Best Non-English Language Film'.

