Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun's Film All Set to Release on This Date
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Following the success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise the actor is back with the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The makers have finally announced the release date of 'Pushpa 2.' It's all set to release on 15 August, 2024, much to the excitement of his fans.
The tweet by the production house read, "Mark the Date 15th AUG 2024 - #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide PUSHPA RAJ IS COMING BACK TO CONQUER THE BOX OFFICE Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @TSeries."
Pushpa 2-The Rule will release on screens worldwide in a multiple languages. Directed by maestro Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers the film features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles alongside Allu Arjun. And the music by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.
The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again'.
