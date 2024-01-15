Prabhas All Set To Star In Horror Film ‘The Raja Saab’

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Prabhas All Set To Star In Horror Film ‘The Raja Saab’

‘The Raja Saab’ is directed by Maruthi Dasari.
Prabhas is all set to star in the horror film The Raja Saab as his next project.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Prabhas is all set to star in the horror film The Raja Saab as his next project. The project was formally announced on 15 Jan on the occasion of Pongal, as per a news report by Variety.

The film is directed by Maruthi Dasari, who is known for his films, Prema Katha Chitram (2013), romantic comedy Mahanubhavudu (2017) and comedy-drama Prati Roju Pandage (2019). 

It is being produced under the People Media Factory banner with T.G. Vishwa Prasad as producer and Vivek Kuchibotla as co-producer.

Maruthi said:

‘The Raja Saab’ stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honor and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”

The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

More details about the film are awaited.

