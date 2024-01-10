'Salaar Part 1' Box Office: Prabhas Film Crosses Rs 700 Crore Worldwide

The Kannada film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, has had a good run at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which hit theatres on 22 December, has collected more than Rs 700 crore at the global box office.
As per a report by the industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar earned Rs 2.25 crore on 9 January. In India, it has collected Rs 400 crore.
As the movie has done well overseas, the makers have decided to release Salaar in Spanish in Latin America on 7 March and it is also gearing up for a release in Japan this summer. The official announcements were made last week.
After the success of the first part, Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parva will go on floors this year. Meanwhile, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Kalki AD 2898.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)