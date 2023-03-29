Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: The Cholas Are Back In Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: The Cholas Are Back In Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus

Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha, among others.
Aishwarya Rai in a still from the new teaser.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: 2 unveiled the film's official trailer and its music album at a grand event in Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, 29 March.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponnyin Selvan: 2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.

The trailer shows us a glimpse into how the Cholas' are ready to lock horns as one of them emerge as the victor. This visual spectacle leaves no stone unturned to give us a peek into the world Mani Ratman is trying to build.

The official teaser for the sequel was released in December 2022. Based on Kalki's eponymous novel, Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened to positive reviews from critics and became a big hit at the domestic and global box office.

Ponniyin Selvan: 2 will hit the big screens on 28 April. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

