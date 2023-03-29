Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: The Cholas Are Back In Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: 2 unveiled the film's official trailer and its music album at a grand event in Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, 29 March.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponnyin Selvan: 2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.