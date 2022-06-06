O2 Trailer: Nayanthara Fights All Odds in This Drama Thriller to Keep Son Alive

O2 Trailer
(Photo: YouTube)
The trailer for Nayanthara’s upcoming film O2 was released on Monday. The story follows a mother as she attempts to bypass all tribulations to help her son breathe without using a breathing aid.
The film seems to be a drama thriller as well a disaster film as the bus that the two characters, mother and son, were travelling in falls into a hole. But it’s difficult to say how it happens. The narrative focuses on the struggle of the mother as she attempts to help her son breathe in a place where oxygen is scarce.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, O2 is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Disney Plus Hotstar on 17 June.
On the other end, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film was received well at the box office.
