O2 Trailer: Nayanthara Fights All Odds in This Drama Thriller to Keep Son Alive

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, O2 is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Disney Plus Hotstar on 17 June.

On the other end, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film was received well at the box office.