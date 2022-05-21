Review: 'Nenjuku Needhi' Is a Solid Remake of Ayushmann-Starrer 'Article 15'

(Trigger warning: The film deals with themes of caste-based violence and sexual assault)

The title of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15's Tamil remake is from ex-chief minister Dr M Karunanidhi’s book 'Nenjuku Needhi' (Justice by heart). Staying true to its essence, the film files a strong case against caste discrimination.

Just like Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 that was based on the Badaun gang rape and caste violence, Nenjuku Needhi is placed at a location that is politically relevant to Tamil Nadu, Pollachi. It was once famous for its scenic beauty but is now notorious for the 2019 sexual assault case of numerous women that shook the country. The film also touches upon the 2018 incident at Tiruppur where a Dalit cook was harassed by dominant caste men.

While Anubhav Sinha’s story resonates with everyone across India, Tamil director Arunraja Kamaraja has made a commendable effort to localise it to a state like Tamil Nadu.