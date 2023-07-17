Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif Look Grim in Intriguing 1st Look

The makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Merry Christmas finally unveiled the first look of their film on 17 July. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the bilingual film has been shot in Hindi and Tamil.

Taking to social media, the makers also announced the official release date of Merry Christmas. The posters for the film look vintage, as Vijay and Katrina pose grimly in their intriguing first looks.