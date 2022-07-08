'Ponniyin Selvan I' Teaser: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram Shine in Mesmerising Avatars

Aishwarya Rai in a still from the Ponniyin Selvan 1 teaser.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The teaser for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I is here and it proclaims, “The Cholas Are Coming”. The teaser features glimpses of a coronation, intense clashes, and wide landscapes of the Chola Kingdom.
The cast including Aishwarya Rai (as Nandini), Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi (as Vanthiyathevan) all get glamorous features in the teaser.
“All of this wine, song, blood and war is to forget — to forget her and myself,” Vikram says in the clip. Ponniyin Selvan I is the story of three siblings, Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi), and Kundavai (Tisha).
The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Parthiban R and Sobhita Dhulipala.
