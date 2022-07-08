Actor Vikram Hospitalised in Chennai Hours Before Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch

Actor Vikram was hospitalised at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on 8 June due to a sudden illness. According to sources at the hospital, the actor is stable. His publicist has confirmed that he was taken to the hospital after he complained of discomfort.

Reports have claimed that the Vikram suffered from a heart attack but sources close to the actor have denied these claims.

Vikram was scheduled to attend the trailer launch for his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan at 6 in the evening in Chennai.