Malayalam Actors and Directors Share Preamble On Ram Mandir Inauguration Day

Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, 22 January, several celebrities from the Malayalam film industry took to social media to share an image of the Preamble to the Constitution of India as a protest against the ‘politicisation’ of the event.

Among them were Malayalam actors including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, Kani Kusruti, and Divya Prabha; directors Jeo Baby, Aashiq Abu, and Kamal KM; and singer Sooraj Santhosh.