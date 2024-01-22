Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Reach Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Inauguration

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Reach Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Inauguration

The rituals of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

It's a big day in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, where the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is about to take place on Monday, 22 January. The rituals will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and nearly 8,000 VIP guests will be a part of the event.

A number of celebrities have reached Ayodhya to witness the inauguration. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut were clicked by the paparazzi as they made their way to the temple.

Amitabh Bachchan at Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

Amitabh Bachchan is accompanied by his son Abhishek.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal being welcomed at Ayodhya, where they have come to be a part of the Ram Mandir inauguration. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Ayodhya.

