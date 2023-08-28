Makers of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to Alter Scene With Killer Wearing RCB Jersey

Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The legal case between SunPictures, the makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer, and the Indian Premier League team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, has finally come to an end.
According to a report by Bar & Bench, the producers of Jailer have agreed to digitally alter a scene from the film wherein a contract killer is seen wearing a RCB jersey.
In continuation of the report, SunPictures stated that the editing will be done before the film's release on television, satellite, or any over-the-top (OTT) platform. The makers told the court that the alterations would be done by 1 September.
The controversial scene from Jailer features a contract killer wearing an RCB jersey who makes sexist and derogatory remarks about a female character in the film.
The counsel for RCB argued in the Delhi High Court that the use of its jersey in a negative depiction without permission may harm the brand's equity and the rights of its sponsors.
As per Bar & Bench, the court order stated, "The Defendants as also all parties acting for or on their behalf including their distribution network shall be bound by the above terms and conditions. With effect from 1st September, 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered. The Defendants shall ensure that after 1st September, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted."
Later, the counsel representing both sides in court stated that they had settled their differences and were willing to digitally change the scene.
Jailer hit the big screen on 10 August.
