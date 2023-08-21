Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Becomes 2nd Tamil Film to Cross ₹ 500 Crore at Box Office

As per a report by DNA, on Sunday, the film’s eleventh day of release, Jailer earned Rs 19.20 crore in India – Rs 14 crore in Tamil, Rs 4 crore in Telugu, Rs 70 lakhs in Hindi, and Rs 50 lakhs in Kannada.

In continuation fo the report, the film’s overall earnings are Rs 281.60 crore, the second-highest for any Tamil film in history for its domestic box office. It minted about Rs 45 crore between over the weekend.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is now the only film that is ahead of it. The previous film had earned Rs 776 crore upon its release a decade ago.