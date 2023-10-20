Leo BO Collection Day 1: Vijay's Film Gets Biggest Global Opening of 2023

Vijay in a still from 'Leo'.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Vijay's Leo is has had a blockbuster opening at the global box office beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Rajinikanth's Jailer and Prabhas' Adipurush. The film which hit the silver screens on 19 October marks Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after Master, which was released in 2021.
As per a report by Sacnilk, Leo grossed Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day, while Pinkvilla is estimating a Rs 145 crore as its opening. Prabhas-starrer Adipurush had also started its journey with the same number. While Jawan minted Rs 129.1 crore on its opening day and is currently the highest earner of the year.
The film made Rs 63 crore nett in the domestic market and Rs 74 crore gross in India. Both these numbers are lower than Jawan.
Vijay was last seen in Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and it was helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. Apart from Vijay, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.
