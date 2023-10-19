'Leo' Review: Vijay Gives a Career-Best Performance, Lokesh Kanagaraj Doesn't

Before his daughter being in danger forces his hand, Parthiban is a picture of serenity – he is a dutiful husband to his wife Sathya (Trisha) and an adoring father to his kids Madhi and Sidharth.

Between his duties at the cafe and being called in by the forest rangers in his small town in Himachal Pradesh, Parthiban has neither time nor inclination for violent encounters. And yet, this bubble is burst and he finds himself stuck in a fight for survival and a case of ‘mistaken identity’.