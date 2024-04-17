Kannada Actor Dwarakish Passes Away At 81

Kannada film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Dwarakish at 81.
(Photo: X)
Kannada cinema icon Dwarakish, renowned for his roles on screen and behind the scenes, passed away in Bengaluru at 81 due to a cardiac arrest.
Rajinikanth took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to mourn the loss of his ‘dear friend’. He wrote, “The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakesh is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones (sic),” his post read.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned her death. He wrote, “Dwarakish Ji’s contributions to the film industry are immense, spanning decades of unforgettable performances and groundbreaking films. His ability to captivate audiences and support young talent gave a glimpse of his multifaceted role in shaping Kannada cinema. Saddened by his passing away. We will always remember his extraordinary journey. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Dwarakish, born on 19 August 1942, in Hunsur, Mysuru district, gained prominence for his comedic talents. Initially trained in mechanical engineering, he entered the film industry in 1966 by co-producing Mamatheya Bandhana with Thunga Pictures. However, his breakthrough came with the widely praised production of "Mayor Muthanna," starring Dr. Rajkumar and Bharathi, establishing him as a respected producer.
