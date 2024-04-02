‘Laapataa Ladies’ – and the Subtle, Striking Language of Feminism

(Spoilers for Laapataa Ladies but also, why haven't you watched it yet?)

“This is my friend Deepak Kumar. He was returning home with his bride last night and lost her on the way,” laments a man sitting in a police station. The cop replies, “I've tried for years but I can't seem to lose her.”

It plays out like the typical husband-wife jokes on WhatsApp – a staple of the patriarchal society we live in. Who doesn’t remember the ‘biwi aur mobile main kya farak hai?’ (What’s the difference between a wife and a mobile phone) jibes?