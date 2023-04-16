'Kanguva': Suriya and Disha Patani's Pan-Indian Film Gets a Title

Suriya's period drama film gets a title.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Disha Patani and Suriya are all set to share the screen in their upcoming film, Kanguva. Directed by Siva, the film will be a pan-Indian project and release in 10 regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
On 16 April, the makers unveiled the title of the film through a mysterious title teaser.
Taking to Instagram, Suriya shared the news with his fans and wrote, "Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #kanguva."
Here, take a look:
Suriya also tagged the team of Kanguva in his caption, including actors Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala, as well as music director Devi Sri Prasad, among others.
Touted as a period drama, Kanguva is being produced by Green Studios.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)