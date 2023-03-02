Pics: Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Wish Tiger Shroff on His Birthday

Tiger Shroff turns 33.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Tiger Shroff celebrates his 33rd birthday on 2 March. On the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities, including Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, sent their best wishes to the actor. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff also took to Instagram to wish him with some throwback pictures.
Here, take a look:
Disha wrote, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy."
Krishna wrote, "Cannot deal" with heart emojis.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happy birthday Tiger. wishing you good health, happiness and prosperity."
Sidharth wrote, "Happy birthday @tigerjackieshroff. Have a kick-ass year ahead, big love!"
Actor Manushi Chhillar wrote, "Happy birthday @tigerjackieshroff. Wishing you a great year ahead."
Athiya wrote, "Happy birthday, Tiggi! All the love and happiness."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)