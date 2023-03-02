ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Wish Tiger Shroff on His Birthday
Tiger Shroff celebrates his 33rd birthday on 2 March.
Actor Tiger Shroff celebrates his 33rd birthday on 2 March. On the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities, including Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, sent their best wishes to the actor. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff also took to Instagram to wish him with some throwback pictures.
Here, take a look:
Topics: Tiger Shroff Sidharth Malhotra Kriti Sanon
