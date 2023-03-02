ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Wish Tiger Shroff on His Birthday

Tiger Shroff celebrates his 33rd birthday on 2 March.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Tiger Shroff celebrates his 33rd birthday on 2 March. On the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities, including Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, sent their best wishes to the actor. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff also took to Instagram to wish him with some throwback pictures.

Here, take a look:

Also Read

‘Thanks for Inspiring Me': Akshay Kumar Pens Letter for Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff

‘Thanks for Inspiring Me': Akshay Kumar Pens Letter for Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News