Is Dulquer Part of Prabhas-Deepika's 'Kalki 2898 AD'? Here's What The Actor Said

Is Dulquer Salmaan part of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD?
(Image: The Quint)
South actor Dulquer Salmaan recently spoke about his potential involvement in Nag Ashwin's upcoming project, Kalki 2898 AD. The film is already grabbing eyeballs because of its star-studded cast, that includes names like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.
During an interaction with the Telugu media Dulquer said,
Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the sci-fi thriller boasts of an impressive budget of approximately Rs 500 crore. The film is all set to release on 12 January, 2024.
Nag Ashwin, who had initially gone with the working title "Project K" for this magnum opus, unveiled the film’s official title and a teaser at the San Diego Comic-Con in July.
A voiceover in the video can be heard saying, "When the world is taken over by darkness, a force rises." The video shows a war-torn world in the future, where violence is unleashed on people by the oppressor and they are ruled by dark forces and technology. Deepika's character seems to be an army recruit, while Prabhas is seen playing a warrior. Amitabh also makes a brief appearance.
Amidst these speculations, Dulquer Salmaan has been keeping himself busy with other exciting projects. King of Kotha is all set to hit theaters on 24 August. The gangster movie is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy.
Dulquer made his web series debut with Netflix's Guns & Gulaabs, created by Raj & DK. The series premiered on Netflix on 18 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)