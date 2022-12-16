Golden Globes to Critics Choice Awards: Global Recognitions 'RRR' Has Received

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan & Jr NTR in RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Director S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt), headlined by NTR Jr and Ram Charan, is continuing to garner acclaim in international circles. With two nominations for the Golden Globes, the Telugu film has now gained global recognition. A blockbuster hit it at the box office, it has managed to court the spotlight from the time of its initial release.
Here is a list of awards and nominations Rajamouli's film has received, over the course of the year:
RRR bagged the Best International Feature award on 5 December 2022.
The film won the Best Original Score award on 11 December 2022.
The CFC association nominated Rajamoui's film in the categories of Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Use of Visual Effects.
The FFCC nominated the film in the categories of Best Foreign Language Film Best Art Direction / Best Production Design. They are yet to announce the winners.
The cast and crew of RRR also bagged the prestigious HCA Spotlight Award.
The film was nominated but did not manage to win the Best Original Score in an Independent Film (Foreign Language). The action-drama was also nominated for the category of Song Onscreen Performance (Film) for "Naatu Naatu".
The period drama was nominated for two awards Best Director and Best Music/Score. The Rajamouli film managed to win the latter and was a runner up for the Best Director Award.
Rajamouli also managed to win the Best Director award for RRR in the NYFC Circle.
Earlier this week, it was announced that RRR is nominated in two categories for the 2023 Golden Globes. The film is nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category and also in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.
SS Rajamouli’s RRR is nominated in five categories at the Critics Choice Awards, which include, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu', and Best Visual Effects.
The International Press Academy’s 27th Satellite Awards made an announcement in which the action film RRR got a total of five nominations, the different categories are Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects and Best Production Designer.
The Telugu film was nominated in the categories of Best International Film, Best Action or Adventure Film and Best Director. It won the Best International Film Award.
It was nominated for four different categories, Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Scene.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)