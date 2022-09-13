Silambarasan to Sudheer Babu-Starrers: Check Out This Week's South Film Releases

Posters of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu & Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
From Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu to Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, here is a comprehensive list of films releasing this week, across South Indian languages:
A still from Aa Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.
After giving two super hits Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada, the successful trio, director Gautham Vasudev Menon, music composer AR Rahman and actor Silambarasan TR are back on a hat-trick with Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. The film follows the story of a young boy, Muthu, who moves to Mumbai to make a living. However, he gets caught up with gangsters and the underworld. The film also stars Siddhi Idnani, and Radhika Sarathkumar. The theatrical release of this Tamil film is slated for 15 September.
Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali poster.
The romantic drama is set within the film industry. The movie stars Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. Sudheer plays a director who is known for his mainstream commercial movies and Krithi is an ophthalmologist who becomes his muse. While he wants to cast her in his film, her parents despise the film world. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is a Telugu film which releases on 16 September.
Ini Utharam poster.
The Malayalam film directed by Sudheesh Ramachandran, Ini Utharam stars national award winner Aparna Balamurali and Kalabhavan Shajon. This crime investigation thriller releases on 16 September in theatres.
A still from Saakini Daakini.
The story of the film is about women cops who train together and solve a kidnapping case without the help of the police. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the film stars Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. The Telugu film releases on 16 September.
Arun Vijay in Sinam.
Sinam is about the story of a cop played by Arun Vijay who gets suspended while handling a criminal case. Will he set out to complete his investigation and find the criminals? Watch the film to find out. Directed by GNR Kumaravelan, the film stars Arun Vijay and Palak Lalwani. The Tamil film is slated for its theatrical release on 16 September.
A still from Kotthu.
Kotthu is a Malayalam political thriller, all set for its theatrical release on 16 September. It is directed by Sibi Malayil and stars Asif Ali and Roshan Mathew who was recently seen in Cobra.
A still from Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini.
The Telugu film is about the love story of a cab driver. It is directed by Sridhar Gade and stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sanjana Anand in the lead roles. The film gears up for its theatrical release on 16 September.
A still from Rendagam.
Rendagam is the Tamil version of the Malayalam thriller Ottu. Backed by actor Arya, and directed by Fellini T P, the film features Kunchacko Boban, Arvind Swamy, and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles. The film releases on 16 September.
Nenu C/o Nuvvu poster.
The story of this film revolves around two lovers who face caste and class differences and their struggle to fight the odds to unite together. Helmed by Saga Reddy Thumma, the film stars Rathnakishore, Sanya Sinha, Saga Reddy, Dhanraj, and Sathya. The music of the film is composed by NR Raghunanthan. The Telugu film releases on 16 September in theatres.
A still from Sakalagunabhi Rama.
The Telugu film is all about love with a catch. It delves into the love triangle of Ram, Swathi and Deepika. Watch the film to find out who ends up with who. Directed by Veligonda Srinivas, the film releases on 16 September and stars V J Sunny, Ashima Narwal, and Tharuni Singh in lead roles.
Siddy poster.
Siddy is a mystery thriller about a young law graduate working in a law journal firm. Directed by Pious Raj, Siddy stars Rajesh Sharma and IM Vijayan. The Malayalam film also has a Tamil version and will hit the big screens on 16 September.
A still from Am Aha.
Shyam Mandala’s Telugu directorial is a thriller that stars Jangam Sudhakar, Lavanya, and Siri Khanakan in important roles. The film is releasing in the theaters on 16 September.
A still from Mardini.
The Kannada film directed by Kiran Kumar V, is an investigative cop story. Mardini stars Rithanya Huvanna and Akshay Gowda in the lead roles. The film releases on 16 September in theatres.
Poster of King Fish.
Malayalam film King Fish is a thriller that releases in theaters on 16 September. The film is directed by Anoop Menon who co-stars with Durga Krishna and Divya Pillai.
