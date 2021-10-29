Heartbroken: Chiranjeevi, Others Mourn Demise of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, 28 October.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, 29 October, after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 46. Rajkumar was admitted at a hospital in Bengaluru. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the hospital as news about Rajkumar's hospitalisation broke.
Meanwhile, celebrities from across film industries have taken to social media to pay their condolences.
Actor Siddharth tweeted, "I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken".
Mourning the actor's demise Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar"
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!"
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow!"
Actor Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Appu, you cannot leave us so shattered. You are a gem I have known. I am not able to take this news. Don't go Appu.. come back..pls come back. Pls. #RIP #PuneethRajkumar".
Here are some more tributes from celebrities:
