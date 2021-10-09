Mumbai Drugs Case: Shah Rukh Khan’s Driver Summoned by NCB

The driver had allegedly dropped Aryan and his friends to the cruise party in question, and was brought in to record his statement for the same. While Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant's bail pleas have been rejected by the court yesterday on the grounds that they were not maintainable, some others alleged foul play in the matter.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik claimed that the NCB had let go of people with similar charges because they had ties to the BJP and that Aryan Khan was being framed in this matter. The NCB, on the other hand, has refuted this claim and said that they make arrests only on the basis of evidence and not caste, religion, or political affiliations.