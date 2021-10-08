Take Care King: Fans’ Messages of Support at SRK’s 'Mannat' Post Aryan’s Arrest

Shah Rukh Khan fans expressed their support for the star and left placards outside his residence, Mannat, which spoke of their ‘unconditional love’ for Bollywood’s Baadshah. Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan has been embroiled in the Mumbai drugs case after he was arrested by the NCB off a cruise ship.

A Shah Rukh fan pages shared one such banner on social media, which read, “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally. We stand with you in these testing times. Take care King.”