‘Stop Judging a Woman Based on Hemlines and Necklines’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens a note about how women should not be judged for their clothes.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently penned a note about not judging women for their clothes and how with time, it was important that people changed too. This comes after one of her red carpet appearances at an award show in Mumbai where she is seen wearing a green floor-length gown with a plunging neckline.
"As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do," Samantha's post read.
Samantha writes about how it is time to stop judging women for their outfits.
She also spoke about how it was important to stop judging people on the basis of their "hemline and necklines'" and move beyond things such as clothes.
“Now that we’re in the year 2022 – can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self is evolution. Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good. Let’s gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person,” her note further read.
