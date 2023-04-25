This 8-Year-Old Tweet by Salman Khan Is a Dialogue in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marked the return of Salman Khan to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action entertainer hit the theatres on Eid.
The film opened to mixed reviews from both critics and viewers. Recently, a Twitter user pointed out that one of the dialogues from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was tweeted by Salman eight years ago, in 2015.
Salman's tweet read, "Hindustan k peoples mai hai bada dum VANDE MATARAM." It was shared by him on 26 January, on the occasion of Republic Day.
Here, take a look:
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.
Produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also has cameo appearances by the RRR actor Ram Charan and singer-rapper Honey Singh.
