This 8-Year-Old Tweet by Salman Khan Is a Dialogue in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marked the return of Salman Khan to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action entertainer hit the theatres on Eid.

The film opened to mixed reviews from both critics and viewers. Recently, a Twitter user pointed out that one of the dialogues from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was tweeted by Salman eight years ago, in 2015.