Watch: On Friendship Day, RRR Releases New Song Titled ‘Dosti’

The film is directed by SS Rajamouli, who also has films like the Baahubali duology under his name. Dosti is the first track of the movie that has been released amid a lot of anticipation regarding the film and its star cast.

With a very lively and fierce set, the song makes it a point to grab the audience's attention. Both NT Rama Rao JR and Ram Charan make their appearance towards the end of the video.

Check out the official music video here: